Justin Bieber is feeling ''unsettled'' but not ''unhappy'' in his new life with Hailey Baldwin.

The 24-year-old pop megastar is believed to have tied the knot with Hailey in a secret wedding in September, and although he's ''very happy'' with their romance, he's said to be feeling slightly uneasy, as he's now wondering what he has left to accomplish after having ''achieved so much at a very young age.''

A source said: ''I wouldn't say he's unhappy, but he's unsettled. He is in love with Hailey and he's very happy about that. He knows he has achieved so much at a very young age. But I've seen this before, he's left with the feeling of 'is this all there is?'''

But the source insists their whirlwind romance is not ''keeping'' the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker from working.

They added to People magazine: ''It's a very mature thing to do. But of course, there are people who are blaming her as if she is keeping him from working.''

It comes after it was previously claimed that Justin is on a ''season of self-discovery'' following his marriage to 21-year-old Hailey.

An insider said: ''He's happy and content. He is in love with Hailey. She encourages him to do whatever he wants to do, and is encouraging him in this season of self-discovery.''

Right now, the 'Sorry' is said to be ''searching for his purpose''.

The source said: ''He's thinking, 'Hey, maybe it's not music. Maybe there are other things I should be doing.' So while he's figuring it out, the last thing he needs is people asking him when he's going back into the studio.

''He truly wants to make the world a better place, and he's self-aware enough to know that some of his previous choices may not have accomplished that. So he's working through it, which really should be applauded. It's a very mature thing to do.''