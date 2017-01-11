A custom-built Ferrari once owned by Justin Bieber has gone up for auction.
The 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia F1 was modified for the Baby hitmaker by experts at fabled car garage West Coast Customs, and boasts a "factory custom interior created to Justin's specifications".
The luxury sports car was given a Frozen Blue chrome exterior, and includes full custom fender flares, front splitter, side skirt splitter and rear wing, in addition to a custom 2,000-Watt 10-inch subwoofer to boost the sound system.
While the interior of the car may be in tip-top condition, the outside is not - the listing notes the vehicle was once involved in a minor rear-end collision.
A price tag for the Ferrari has not been made public, but officials at Barrett-Jackson.com, who are overseeing the auction, insist the sale is a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for any wealthy Bieber fan.
