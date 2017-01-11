The 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia F1 was modified for the Baby hitmaker by experts at fabled car garage West Coast Customs, and boasts a "factory custom interior created to Justin's specifications".

The luxury sports car was given a Frozen Blue chrome exterior, and includes full custom fender flares, front splitter, side skirt splitter and rear wing, in addition to a custom 2,000-Watt 10-inch subwoofer to boost the sound system.

While the interior of the car may be in tip-top condition, the outside is not - the listing notes the vehicle was once involved in a minor rear-end collision.

A price tag for the Ferrari has not been made public, but officials at Barrett-Jackson.com, who are overseeing the auction, insist the sale is a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for any wealthy Bieber fan.