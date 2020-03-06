Justin Bieber's cat Sushi has been found three weeks after it went missing.

The 26-year-old singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin lost their Savannah cat - who is one of two owned by the couple, alongside his sibling Tuna - almost a month ago, but the feisty feline was thankfully found in Beverly Hills on Thursday (05.03.20) by lifestyle icon Sandra Lee.

Sandra explained in an Instagram post that she was turning off her outside lights when she saw the cat, who looked ''cold, scared, and exhausted''.

She wrote: ''Guess what walked into my back yard last night? My best friend and I Had no idea what it was or who's it was. The cat almost darted away, then all of a sudden It was all over us, so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet. And it was so beautiful ... I was thinking.....That is not an ordinary cat.

''THE CAT LOOKS LIKE A BABY LYNX!

''He was starving, cold, scared, exhausted and stuck with porcupine quills ---but he was happy and excited all at the same time. Three (3) cans of tuna and a bowl of warm milk later the painful Quills have been removed and we are cuddling on the couch- drowsy and milk drunk the purring baby was calmed so we took the collar off and called the number. (sic)''

The lifestyle guru even admitted she wished she could adopt Sushi herself, but knew returning him was the right thing to do, and was stunned when the 'Yummy' hitmaker turned up at her house to collect the cat.

She wrote: ''Falling in love with this creature the whole time wishing it had no collar so I could adopt him ....but in good Conscience I knowing first hand how it feels to be a pet parent panicked when their baby is compromised.

''And guess what...... It was THE SUSHI! Didn't realized SUSHI THE CAT was a whole thing!

''Lost for 3 weeks ....all alone. I can't even imagine what Sushi's three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like --There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I cannot believe he survived.

''So now I am Aunt Sandy to Bieber Baby Lynx of a cat! Lesson to all... it you see some thing say some thing and if you see something do something! #justinbieber #haileybieber (sic)''

And Justin has also confirmed Sushi has made it home safely.

Posting on his own Instagram account, he wrote: ''Almost a month ago, my pal sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone :( yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby.. it had made it Miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow, he is home now safe and sound! Thank you god for protecting him! (sic)''