Justin Bieber has returned to Instagram.

The 22-year-old singer quit the social media app in August last year and later branded it as ''the devil'', but 24 weeks after his last post the 'Sorry' hitmaker has returned with a video promoting a commercial for phone company T-Mobile.

The video - which will be aired during Sunday's (05.02.17) Super Bowl in America - features the star dressed in a suit and bow tie as he explains the art of celebrating as part of the company's 'Unlimited Moves' campaign.

Justin captioned the video: ''Let me see your #unlimitedmoves (sic)''

The news comes after the 'What Do You Mean?' singer likened the photo sharing website to ''Hell'' during a live show in November.

He said on stage: ''Instagram is for the devil. I think Hell is Instagram. I'm like 90 percent sure.

''We get sent to hell and we get locked in the Instagram server. I'm stuck in the DMs. I'm trying to climb my way out and I can't.''

Initially, the star made a brief return to Instagram two weeks after he quit the site in August following a row with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, but he later deactivated his account again.

The 'As Long As You Love Me' musician opted to close down his profile when he feuded with the 24-year-old pop star over a comment he made about his fans being mean to the people he likes.

He wrote at the time: ''I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like (sic)''

However, Selena wasn't impressed and posted to her former lover: ''If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol - it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you (sic).''

And Justin soon fired back: ''It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love. I'm not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers (sic).''

The former couple then went on to accuse each other of cheating, with Justin ending the argument by writing: ''I cheated...Oh and I forgot about you and Zayn (sic)''

However, later on, Selena admitted she regretted the online spat, telling her Snapchat followers that ''what she said was selfish and pointless''.