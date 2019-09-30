Justin Bieber is ''really relaxed'' about his upcoming second wedding to his wife Hailey Bieber, as the pair can't wait to tie the knot for the second time.
Justin Bieber is ''really relaxed'' about his upcoming wedding.
The 25-year-old singer is set to host a second wedding with his wife Hailey Bieber - whom he married in secret in September last year - on Monday (30.09.19) evening in South Carolina, and sources have said he's not allowing the pressure to get to him, as he's looking forward to celebrating with family and friends.
An insider told People magazine: ''Justin is really relaxed right now. You wouldn't know that he's getting married. He's all smiles, really upbeat and happy. Doesn't seem nervous at all.''
Justin and Hailey, 22, first wed just over a year ago, when they tied the knot in a secret ceremony on the same day they got their marriage license.
Since then, the couple have been planning to host a second wedding that friends and family can attend, and that will finally take place this week at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff residential community in Bluffton, South Carolina.
Meanwhile, it was recently reported the pair ''can't wait'' to host their second wedding, which will be a ''different experience'' to their first wedding, with ''extremely meaningful'' vows.
Another insider said: ''They can't wait to say their vows in front of their family and friends. It will be a different experience to have their pastor there and everyone close to them. They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God. After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows. They understand what it takes to be married and what goes into it. Their vows are extremely meaningful.''
The couple are also said to be excited to celebrate their marriage with their family and friends.
The source added: ''They are also very excited to have a celebration and party with family and friends. They've never had everyone together in one place so they are excited about that. They are looking forward to having friends and family get to know each other throughout the weekend. They have several different events planned and hope that people will have a great time.''
