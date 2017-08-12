Justin Bieber was rejected by a gym employee he spotted on Instagram.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker was so impressed by health and fitness coach Jessica Gober when he saw her on a video on Fitness on Broughton's Instagram page, that he messaged the gym directly asking who she was.

Jessica shared a screenshot of Justin's direct messages, which read: ''Who is that girl? In your latest post.'' He also added a heart emoji.

Jessica posted the messages on Twitter and wrote: ''Did this actually just happen... lmao

''Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF (sic).''

However, Jessica was not interested and shared a number of pictures with her boyfriend, writing: ''I've got everything I need right here.''

The gym, which is located in Georgia, shared a picture of an article about the incident and wrote: ''Our girl @jessigoberr. From working the front desk to working the front page!!''

Meanwhile, Justin, 23, is reportedly doing better already after scrapped the remaining concerts on his 'Purpose' tour recently due to unforeseen circumstances, and he has been working on his ''spiritual journey'' in order to help himself to get ''stronger mentally''.

A source said recently: ''He started out in the business as a kid, but he is older now. He wants to have control over his life and health. He hasn't been feeling well mentally for a while. Canceling the tour was the right thing for him.

''He needed to take a break and just focus on himself. He is doing better already. He is focused on his spiritual journey. He wants to be stronger mentally.''