Justin Bieber ranked his wife's friends from favourite to least favourite on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

The 25-year-old singer - who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018 - was asked to either rank Hailey's friends Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne or eat bull penis during a game of 'Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts'.

Rather than eating one of the so-called treats, Justin replied: ''Alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne.''

Then, James asked: ''So you're saying Kendall's the favourite?''

At that point, Justin tried to justify his ranking, explaining that he's a good friend of Kendall and has known her for a long time.

He said: ''Let's go back to it, though ... I know Kendall the best, I've spent the most time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours.

''I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship ... I don't want to eat a bull's penis.''

Justin made the comments shortly after Michael Ratner - who helmed Justin's YouTube Originals series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' - said the pop star and Hailey are a ''really strong unit''.

Speaking about their bond, Michael said: ''I think they've got a fantastic relationship. I think that she's obviously a tremendous wife and they're working on being a really strong unit. I think he's working on being and is a great husband.

''It's a new relationship as far as marriage is concerned, but they seem excited about it, so it's really great. They're just working on making their marriage work and living as stable of a life you can while your life is very not normal ... It's a phenomenal two-way relationship.''