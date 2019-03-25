Justin Bieber has promised fans he will make his long awaited return to music when he has ''repaired some of the deep rooted issues'' in his life.
The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker has promised his fans he will make his long awaited comeback when he is ready but doesn't want to come back too early and give them half a show as he feels they deserve more.
He wrote on Instagram: ''So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.''
And the 25-year-old singer promised when he does come back, it will be with a ''vengeance''.
He added in the lengthy social media post: ''I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care). (sic)''
