Justin Bieber decided to return to music after performing at Coachella in 2019.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker joined Ariana Grande on stage during the annual music festival and his close friend Ryan Good admits that was the moment that Justin knew he wanted to step back into the studio and work on new tracks.

Ryan revealed: ''Justin was going back and forth whether it was the right time or not. I think Scooter was thinking he should have this opportunity to go out on that stage so he could be reminded himself and of who he is and what he does. It kind of seemed like a turning point for him to where he was like, 'I think I'm ready to do this again. I think I need to do this again.' As he was walking of stage, he said that to Allison [Allison Kaye - Justin's management], he said, 'I need to get back out here.'''

Justin famously cancelled the last dates of his 'Purpose' tour back in 2017 after struggling with his own mental health and exhaustion and whilst his longtime manager Scooter Braun admitted he used to push Justin a lot, he now lets the singer ''do it in his own time'' as he feels he has ''earned the right'' to do so.

Speaking as part of Justin's YouTube Originals documentary series, titled 'Seasons', Scooter said: ''Early on in his career, we'd always say, 'Let's go for another one, another hit, another record, another thing, another tour.' And before 'Purpose', with 'Journals', I didn't want him to tour, I wanted him to get healthy and then he got healthy and we went on 'Purpose' and then at the end he was tired and said, 'Look, I need a break again.' And we took the break and he's taken a very long break and in that time he's found his wife, he's grown a lot. I don't put any pressure on that timeline anymore, he's earned the right to do it in his own time.''