Justin Bieber's good friends have revealed he decided to return to music after performing at Coachella in 2019 alongside Ariana Grande.
Justin Bieber decided to return to music after performing at Coachella in 2019.
The 'Yummy' hitmaker joined Ariana Grande on stage during the annual music festival and his close friend Ryan Good admits that was the moment that Justin knew he wanted to step back into the studio and work on new tracks.
Ryan revealed: ''Justin was going back and forth whether it was the right time or not. I think Scooter was thinking he should have this opportunity to go out on that stage so he could be reminded himself and of who he is and what he does. It kind of seemed like a turning point for him to where he was like, 'I think I'm ready to do this again. I think I need to do this again.' As he was walking of stage, he said that to Allison [Allison Kaye - Justin's management], he said, 'I need to get back out here.'''
Justin famously cancelled the last dates of his 'Purpose' tour back in 2017 after struggling with his own mental health and exhaustion and whilst his longtime manager Scooter Braun admitted he used to push Justin a lot, he now lets the singer ''do it in his own time'' as he feels he has ''earned the right'' to do so.
Speaking as part of Justin's YouTube Originals documentary series, titled 'Seasons', Scooter said: ''Early on in his career, we'd always say, 'Let's go for another one, another hit, another record, another thing, another tour.' And before 'Purpose', with 'Journals', I didn't want him to tour, I wanted him to get healthy and then he got healthy and we went on 'Purpose' and then at the end he was tired and said, 'Look, I need a break again.' And we took the break and he's taken a very long break and in that time he's found his wife, he's grown a lot. I don't put any pressure on that timeline anymore, he's earned the right to do it in his own time.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...