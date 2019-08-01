Justin Bieber has praised his wife Hailey Bieber as his ''best friend''.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (31.07.19) to share a snap of himself and Hailey, where they snuggled up as they posed for the camera, with Justin showing off what appears to be a new eyebrow piercing.

Justin captioned the image: ''Go best friend that's my best friend.''

The 'Sorry' hitmaker is sporting a t-shirt from his Drew clothing line in the image, while 22-year-old Hailey - who was formerly Hailey Baldwin before marrying Justin last year - rocks a necklace with the word ''Bieber'' on it.

Model Hailey also reposted the image to her Instagram Story, adding the caption ''baby.''

The sweet photo comes after Hailey recently admitted to getting ''baby fever'' after seeing a picture of her pal Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi, 18 months.

She commented on one of Kylie's Instagram posts: ''please stop giving me the most baby fever she's the sweetest (sic)''

'Love Yourself' hitmaker Justin recently took to Instagram to reveal he's keen to go on ''daddy daughter dates'' with his future child, though he insisted the post wasn't a pregnancy announcement, as he's not ''hinting at anything soon''.

Sharing a picture of himself and Hailey - who was formerly known as Hailey Baldwin before marrying Justin last year - at Disney World, he wrote: ''Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld (sic)''

And a source previously said Justin was ''ready'' to become a father following the time he took from his music career to seek treatment for depression and to ''repair'' some of his ''deep rooted issues''.

The insider said: ''Right now, he's ready to be a dad. That's what he wants to be. He knows that he has to get things figured out so that he can be the dad he wants to be. But that's his focus. Being a dad is his dream right now.''