Justin Bieber wants to grow his hair ''down to [his] toes''.

The 24-year-old singer has been sporting longer locks in recent months, and has said he's loving his new 'do, and even wants to keep growing it out for as long as he can.

Taking to his Instagram story, Justin posted several selfies and commented on his looks in white text written on top of the snaps.

He wrote in one: ''LONG HAIR DONT CARE AND MY STASH IS GORGEOUS (sic)''

Whilst another read: ''I'm going to grow my hair down to my toes.''

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has been active on social media lately, having previously used the platform to slam ''glamorous'' celebrities for ''fooling'' their fans into thinking their lives are perfect.

He wrote: ''HEY WORLD THAT GLAMOROUS LIFESTYLE YOU SEE PORTRAYED BY FAMOUS PEOPLE ON INSTAGRAM DON'T BE FOOLED THINKING THEIR LIFE IS BETTER THAN YOURS I CAN PROMISE YOU IT'S NOT! (sic)''

Whilst the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker didn't reveal what prompted him to make the comments, it has been speculated that he was referring to the celebrities who attended the Met Gala - which is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York - earlier this month.

Justin's comments come as he has been open about his imperfections in the past, having previously had several run-ins with the law before he turned to religion to help him change his life around.

Justin even praised his Josh Mehl, who leads his place of worship in Los Angeles, for helping him turn his life around following a few turbulent years in the public eye.

Alongside a photograph of him and Josh, he wrote on Instagram: ''I have learned so much from you. I'm a better man because of you. I'm a better friend because of you.

''You have been a true example of what Following Jesus looks like and I'm so grateful I get to walk through this life knowing you! (sic)''