Justin Bieber is ''looking forward'' to having children.

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker recently married wife Hailey Bieber for the second time and it seems he is now looking ahead to the next phase of their relationship.

He shared a video of a father playing with their young child on his Instagram account and wrote: This is something I look forward to :) (sic)''

It was previously claimed Hailey, 22, is ready to build a ''happy home'' with Justin now they have married again.

A source said recently: ''Marrying Justin is Hailey's dream come true. She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated.

''He wasn't in the right place to be in a healthy relationship with anyone, and she was really upset with him [when they split before]. They both went their separate ways.

'' When they came back together, it was everything she had been praying for. She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.''

Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, recently praised her 25-year-old son and his ''beautiful'' wife and hailed them a ''gift'' to one another.

She wrote: ''You have truly been blessed with a BEAUTIFUL bride, son ... INSIDE AND OUT! I don't think I could have picked a better match for you. You are a gift to each other. I am grateful and consistently humbled by the love and blessings of God over you both. My mamas heart is full. Okay. Here we go again. (sic)''

Justin previously thanked his wife Hailey's parents - Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - for ''letting'' her marry a ''savage''.

He shared a throwback photo of himself, Hailey and her parents on the night they first met on Instagram and wrote: ''Me and the wife! and the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me.(sic)''