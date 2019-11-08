Pop star Justin Bieber has got his wife Hayley Baldwin to star in the advert for his new natural deodorant.
Justin Bieber has persuaded his wife Hayley Baldwin to join the launch of his new natural deodorant brand.
The 25-year-old pop megastar dropped his new Schmidt's collaboration, Here + Now, on Wednesday (06.11.19) along with a video which sees Hayley, 22, plant a kiss on her husband's cheek.
Justin teamed up with the global beauty brand Schmidt's to create a plant-based deodorant, for which he helped design the packaging for the gender-neutral, baking soda-free deodorant, which features buzz words like ''Be Kind'', ''Stress Less'', and ''Hug More''.
The '10,000 Hours' hitmaker said: ''Here + Now is all about living in this moment we've been given and making the most of it. I try to share that message through my music, my lifestyle and through the partners I choose to collaborate with. Schmidt's is a great brand whose products promote natural self-care, which is something I really believe in: take care of yourself, live your best life, and always be Here + Now.''
The 'Sorry' singer announced his new venture back in May 2019 in hopes to bring new fans into the natural category after Hayley - who is a big fan of natural beauty products - became the face of cosmetics company bareMinerals in September 2018.
Ryu Yokoi, chief executive officer of Schmidt's Naturals, said: ''At Schmidt's, we believe in the power of self-care, and each and every one of our products is crafted based on that passion, including Here+Now. We're thrilled to introduce a natural deodorant that is not only effective, but also serves as a call to mindfulness and living in the moment. As a co-creator, Justin has been integral in the development of Here+Now by bringing his own personal journey with self-care to the table.''
The new deodorant and advert come a month after Justin and Hailey, 22, teamed up for a new Calvin Klein underwear commercial.
The married couple - who tied the knot last year and remarried during a ceremony in South Carolina in September - agreed to strip down to celebrate their CK50 collection, marking 50 years of the brand.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...