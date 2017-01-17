The Baby hitmaker appears in an advertising campaign, which urges students to sign a contract with the company.

"I'm so excited to be part of this new SoftBank campaign," he said via video at a press conference. "It's going to be off the chain first of all, second of all we're going to have the best time, third of all I love Japan, right... So it's like all those three things you put them in one and it's like, BOOM!"

Bieber has teamed up with several companies over the years including technology company Spots, Spotify, and Stamped.

He is also the face of Calvin Klein.