Justin Bieber is ''in a really good place'' at the moment and is ''centring himself'' and ''focusing on his future''.
Justin Bieber is ''in a really good place'' at the moment.
The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker - who has just turned 25 - is reportedly really ''centring himself'' and ''focusing on his future''.
A source told People magazine: ''He's in a really good place. He's got all the money he will ever need, and he's starting to really centre himself and focus on his future ... Therapy has helped empower him: he's focusing on the positives, not the negatives. He knows that he's beginning a new life.''
The 25-year-old singer is said to be undergoing counselling to help him ''figure out his next chapter''.
An insider shared: ''His emotions are raw, but he knows that his counselling - however painful - is what he needs as he moves forward with his life. He's feeling very positive that he's uncovering some root issues, and everyone is optimistic that this will help him figure out his next chapter. He's going to be a dad someday, and he knows that could happen sooner rather than later. [He wants to be sure] that he's got his act together.''
Justin had previously opened up about how becoming so famous at such a young age had a negative effect on his mental health.
He shared: ''I started really feeling myself too much. 'People love me, I'm the s**t,' that's honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside ... I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed.''
