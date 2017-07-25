Justin Bieber reportedly cancelled his remaining tour dates because he is ''exhausted''.

The 23-year-old singer announced via a statement on his website on Monday (24.07.17) that he would be cancelling the 14 remaining dates on his 'Purpose World Tour' - which included a string of shows in North America as well as gigs in Japan, Singapore, and The Philippines - due to ''unforeseen circumstances''.

The statement read: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.''

Now, sources suggest the 'Sorry' hitmaker was forced to cancel the shows after the extensive 18 month tour left him too ''exhausted'' to continue.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''This is a guy who has had 150 shows on this tour, on six continents, over the last year and half, and he's tired. He needed a break and as much as he didn't want to disappoint his fans, the best decision for him was to cancel the remaining tour dates.

''The tour was just really long and he was exhausted. He doesn't want to let his fans down but they have always had his back.''

As of the time of writing, the 'What Do You Mean?' singer has yet to speak about his decision to pull out of the remaining shows, or give any further information as to what caused the cancellation.