Justin Bieber is a ''good Christian''.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker has visited three Hillsong Church events in two years while in Australia but pastor Carl Lentz has quashed speculation the 23-year-old singer is paid to attend and insisted the star is simply using his faith to guide himself through new chapters in his life.

The pastor told Australian TV show 'Sunrise': ''We don't pay him to attend. He comes on his own.

''I think that Justin is a good Christian. I don't think his problems are behind him, but we all have to deal with other stuff to come.

''His relationship with Jesus is changing his life daily. It is one of those things where you never really get it, it takes a while to keep growing as a person. Every day he is getting older, and with each chapter comes new growth... This is what conference is all about.

''Everyone here would buy a ticket and be a part of it. He feels like it is a big part of his year.''

When he does attend the conference, Justin ''just listens'' and enjoys the chance to be ''normal''.

The pastor said: ''He sings, does what everybody else does. He does not perform. He is not on stage, he is just a face in the crowd. His face is really recognisable but for him, it is just a chance for him to be as normal as he can.''

The 'Believe' singer previously attended the 2015 Hillsong Conference with model Hailey Baldwin and in March this year, he was at Hillsong's Australia Colour Conference launch with Carl.

Just has previously credited his ''relationship with God'' for helping him to stay positive and turning his life around after previously running into trouble for his partying.

He wrote on his Instagram account: ''I'm not religious nor do i think I have ANYTHING figured out that's why I call out on God to help me through what I can't do on my own. Developing my relationship with God has been the coolest thing I've experienced, to know that I'm not alone and I don't have to live in fear. (sic)''