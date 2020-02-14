Justin Bieber is a ''totally changed man''.

The 25-year-old singer has been involved in a number of high-profile legal issues and controversies during his career - but according to a record boss, Justin has transformed his ways over recent years.

The unnamed boss told The Sun newspaper: ''We've certainly had worries about him over the years. It hasn't been easy for anyone involved, but he's come through so much and he's a totally changed man.''

In fact, the insider likened Justin's new outlook on life and his transformed personality to a ''miracle''.

Speaking about the pop star - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - the record boss explained: ''A lot of people have worked hard to get him here but the biggest change has been in Justin himself. It's a bit of a miracle.''

Last month, meanwhile, Justin cried on stage and said he ''doesn't even'' think he ''should be alive'' at a tear-jerking preview of his new album.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker gave an emotional speech at the event in Hollywood, where he was launching his new record 'Changes'.

He said at the time: ''I don't even think I should be alive, never mind thrive.''

The pop star took the time to thank those closest to him for sticking by him through his troubles and supporting his career, including his long-time manager, Scooter Braun.

Speaking of the record executive, he said: ''You walked with me through a lot of s**t.''

The 'Sorry' hitmaker also declared his love for his wife, saying he is ''so proud'' of where he and the model are at in their relationship.

The tearful singer gushed: ''I love you with all my heart ... and I'm so proud of us.''