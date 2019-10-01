Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend was among the guests at his wedding on Monday (30.09.19).

The 25-year-old singer remarried Hailey Bieber - who he initially wed in a secret ceremony in September 2018 - in the Somerset Chapel within the grounds of the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina on Monday (30.09.19) evening and among the 150 people who watched the couple exchange vows was the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker's first love, Caitlin Beadles.

Caitlin - who attended with her brother Christian - dated Justin for a year in 2008 and after they split, they remained close friends and the Canadian pop star even joined her and her family to celebrate Thanksgiving in 2017.

Caitlin 25, had shared a photo of herself and Christian, 22, on her Instagram Story from the rehearsal dinner at the weekend, and gushed about the ''gluten free cornbread'' which had been served and said she planned to take some ''to go''.

As well as Caitlin and Christian, guests at the wedding included friends Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher and Jaden Smith and family including both sets of parents and the bride's uncle Alec Baldwin.

The ceremony was conducted by Justin's pastor Judah Smith, while Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin were her bridesmaids.

A source told E! News the ''guests [were] cheering'' after the pair exchanged their vows in the chapel.

Guests had been served cocktails before the wedding and trays of champagne were on hand as they left the ceremony to head across to a reception in the Wilson Ballroom for dinner and further celebrations.

The evening before the wedding, the couple gathered their loved ones together for a pre-wedding sleepover, where they hosted a screening of their favourite movie 'The Notebook'.

As well as the film, Justin and Hailey, 22, also hosted fun and games at their carnival themed pre-wedding party, and put on a whole spread of ice cream and candy, along with a giant dance party, bowling, and a big game of capture the flag.

Sources say the party lasted into the night, and at around 1am, the couple surprised everyone with water guns to start a huge water fight.