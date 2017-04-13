Justin Bieber is in the studio working on new music.

The 23-year-old pop superstar has shared a series of black and white photos with is 91.4 million fans of himself with a microphone, in the mixing room and sat at the piano on Instagram.

The 'Cold Water' hitmaker's manager Scooter Braun also shared one of the pictures and teased that the ''world'' isn't ready for what the heartthrob is about to unleash.

Alongside the picture of Bieber looking at a lyric sheet in the mixing room, he wrote on the photo-sharing app: ''The world has no idea!! (sic)''

It comes after the 'Baby' singer teased fans - known as Beliebers - that he is working on ''something special'' for them before taking a break from music.

A source previously said he is going on one-year hiatus to travel after his ''gruelling'' 'Purpose World Tour'.

Taking to Twitter in January, he wrote: ''Working on something special (sic)''

And the insider said: ''Justin's been recording some new music in LA to sign off with and then he plans to go travel for a bit.

''His 'Purpose World Tour' has been gruelling and Justin is looking forward to a bit of peace and getting back to nature.''

Meanwhile, Bieber has been named The Box Powerlist 2017's biggest pop act for the second consecutive year.

He beat off stiff competition from the likes of Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Drake and Rihanna and Adele.

Tune into 'The Box Powerlist 2017: Results Show' on Friday April 14 at 1pm.

The Pop Powerlist Top 20 is as follows:

1 - Justin Bieber

2 - Rihanna

3 - Drake

4 - Beyoncé

5 - Adele

6 - Coldplay

7 - Justin Timberlake

8 - Taylor Swift

9 - Little Mix

10 - One Direction

11 - Ariana Grande

12 - Lady Gaga

13 - Bruno Mars

14 - Selena Gomez

15 - Calvin Harris

16 - Katy Perry

17 - Ed Sheeran

18 - The Weeknd

19 - Shawn Mendes

20 - Zayn