Justin Bieber is in ''such a good place right now''.

The 23-year-old singer - who has had a number of brushes with the law since rising to fame - is happier than he has ever been, according to his close friend Madison Beer.

Madison, 18, told Entertainment Tonight: ''He's at such a good place in his life right now and I'm just happy to see how happy and healthy he is.

''I mean, I think that Justin has such a regimen that he goes through, he's so focused and driven and, you know, he has his head on straight, which is really important.''

Justin seems to agree and recently he shared a picture of his mugshot from his 2014 arrest, alongside a current snap of himself, on Instagram and said that while he is ''not exactly where I want to be'', he is happier than he has been in some time.

He wrote: ''I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? (sic).''

The 2014 mugshot was taken after Justin was charged with a DUI when he was stopped by police for drag racing in Miami, Florida.

Justin has been a controversial figure since shooting to fame with his single 'Baby' in 2010 and has had a number of issues with the law, paparazzi and fans.

In 2016, Justin revealed he would not be bringing his 'Purpose' world tour to Argentina, after he was warned in 2015 that he would be arrested if he entered the country again.

Judge Albert Julio Banos allegedly ordered the 'Boyfriend' hitmaker's ''immediate detention'' because of a warrant stemming from an incident which took place in Buenos Aires in 2013.

His bodyguards, Hugo Alcides Hesny and Terrence Reche Smalls, were also allegedly subject to the same warrant.

The incident saw photographer Diego Pensoa accuse Justin's bodyguards of attacking him at a club in the country's capital city.

It was alleged that Justin ordered the attack and his warrant came about because he never answered questions about the incident before leaving the country.

Prior to that incident he was accused by the Argentine government of desecrating the country's flag by kicking it off stage when he was performing in Bueno Aires.

Last year, he was involved in a physical confrontation with a man outside of his hotel in Cleveland, Ohio.

Also in 2016, he shut down his Instagram account after feuding with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez following a row with his followers over how they treated his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.