Chart-topping pop star Justin Bieber has admitted he questioned whether he was ready for married life before tying the knot.
The 25-year-old singer - who married model Hailey Bieber in 2018 - has revealed he was anxious about the prospect of tying the knot, but he felt reassured by his faith in God.
Justin explained: ''I mean, that's a big commitment. My parents were never married, so I never had that. I never got to see what that really looked like.
''I'm like, 'Can I even do this? Do I even know what it looks like to do this?' I just felt like God was saying, 'I'll show you. I'll show you how to do it. Just trust.' I just trusted Him, and just let Him lead the way, and committed to her.''
Justin also recalled the precise moment he realised he loved Hailey and imagined spending the rest of his life with the blonde beauty.
The 'Sorry' hitmaker - who previously dated fellow pop star Selena Gomez - told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: ''I'd kind of decluttered some of my past and I was able to see really clearly.
''I just seen her across the room. She was holding a baby. I'd just seen the nurturing look in her eyes toward this baby. I was like, 'I want the mother of my children to look at a baby the way that she was,' and the way she was carrying it. I just seen something so special.''
Justin was convinced that Hailey, 23, was the woman who could fulfil his dreams of fatherhood.
Recalling how he felt at the time, Justin shared: ''I just was like, 'I want that.' I knew that she could offer that to me.''
