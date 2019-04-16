Justin Bieber ''had a moment'' with Billie Eilish during Ariana Grande's performance at Coachella.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker - who is married to model Hailey Baldwin - was filmed in the photography pit with the 17-year-old pop phenomenon during the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker's set on Sunday (14.04.19).

In the clip, the pair stare at one another as the crowd scream behind them, before sharing a lengthy hug that lasted for around a minute.

Justin - who had a white mask covering his mouth - tweeted the video, and captioned the post: ''Amazing show @ArianaGrande . Super proud of you. Had a moment mid show :) @billieeilish (sic)''

He also posted a picture of the meeting on his Instagram Story and added the note: ''So this happened. Long and bright future ahead of you.''

The 25-year-old pop star had also watched Billie's set from side of stage at the festival in Indio, California.

He wrote: ''Proud of you @billieeilish (sic)''

The 'Bury Your Friend' hitmaker got to meet Justin's other half Hailey and the trio bumped into 'The Late Late Show' host James Corden and were seen dancing together.

Billie previously revealed Justin slid into her DMs on Instagram and she even hinted there may be a collaboration in the pipeline.

She said: ''One day you'll find out [what was said], but that s**t was crazy.''

The 'Bad Guy' singer - who is a self-confessed Belieber - didn't reveal what the 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker had said, but revealed her old messages which she sent Justin from 2014, when she was just 12, appeared in the chat.

She continued: ''You know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM'd you in the past? It felt good and it felt bad at the same time.

''It started when I was, like, 12, I believe.''

Billie added that she had ''big a*s'' posters of Justin on her wall and admitted she admires him for all that he has been through growing up in the spotlight.

She said: ''He's amazing. He's so sweet and, like, I feel - just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He's been through a lot, dude.''