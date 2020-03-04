Justin Bieber made David Beckham jump out of his skin by springing out of a box next to him on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show'.

The retired soccer star - who has Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, with Victoria Beckham - was recalling to the show's host how his kids got him and his wife to take them to the 'Yummy' singer's house over Halloween because he was giving out snow cones.

He said: ''It was coming towards the end of our night trick or treating and the kids have had far too much candy, so on the way back, Romeo turned to me and said Justin is giving snow cones away.

''They said, 'Dad, can't you just contact him? Come on, you're who you are,' so I DM'd him and he got back within seconds, saying ,'Yep, we're doing it.' ''

He added how they were ''literally two minutes from the house so we went straight around there, turned up, and, you know, we all got snow cones.''

The 44-year-old sports star then revealed how their youngest daughter Harper could have been called Justin if she was a boy or Justine if she was a girl, and suddenly the 'Sorry' hitmaker jumped up out of the box sporting a striped t-shirt and red hat like Where's Wally? from the children's book series.

Justin said: ''Sorry, they made me do it. I've gotta go'', before running away.

David insisted: ''I had no idea that was about to happen.''

He then went on to gush about how ''amazing'' Justin is and how he knows he's a kind person because of how good he is with his kids.

He said: ''I know you all love him, he is the most amazing human being, he really is.

''For someone to have achieved what he has achieved, and still be an amazing person, and to be doing what he's doing ... I always gauge it off how people are to kids, my kids, and he has been so kind to my kids over the years.

''He has always been so kind to my kids, and it's great to see him back.''