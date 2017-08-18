Justin Bieber has been ''getting better'' since cancelling the remainder of his world tour.

The 23-year-old singer shook the world last month when he revealed he would be cancelling the remaining 14 shows on his 'Purpose World Tour' due to ''unforeseen circumstances'' which were later linked to exhaustion.

Now, sources say the time away from touring has already helped ''ground'' the 'Sorry' hitmaker, who is starting to feel much better.

An insider said: ''I don't think people understand how exhausted Justin has been, not just physically, but emotionally and mentally. At some point, burnout happens. But he's getting better now; this time off has helped ground him and centre him, and he's finally surrounding himself with people who have his best interests at heart.''

The sources adds that Justin - who recently dropped new single 'Friends' - ''has a really deep faith'', and believes it is his connection to the Hillsong Church that is helping him stay grounded.

They added: ''Justin has a really deep faith, and he truly loves God. He has found a church family that accepts him and loves him for who he is, not for his fame or money.

''Justin needs a church that will say, 'We love you, we accept you, but you need to tone down some of your behaviour.' He also needs someone to remind him - actually we all need someone to remind us - that it's not all about you.''

And the 'Love Yourself' musician is enjoying his time with the church, as he likes the fact that people within the organisation will ''call him out'' when he steps out of line.

The source told People magazine: ''He's doing better. He likes the fact that there are people who will call him out. He's a very good kid, and he responds really well if someone says, 'Justin, you're being a punk. This is what you need to do.' He's receptive to moving in a positive direction, and Hillsong is ready to help him with that.''