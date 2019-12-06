Justin Bieber has had ''forever'' tattooed on his neck.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker proudly flaunted his new body art on his Instagram account on Friday (06.12.19) as he thanked his tattooist Dr Woo - who has inked the likes of Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Zoë Kravitz in the past - for his etching.

The 25-year-old pop star - who has over 50 tattoos - also had two swallows carved into his flesh in the same sitting.

It's not known why Justin opted for the powerful word and the pretty birds on the left-hand side of his neck but it's believed it could be a nod to his new wife Hailey Bieber.

The 'Baby' hitmaker uploaded a close-up of his new additions and captioned the image: ''Forever thanks @_dr_woo_. (sic)''

Some of Justin's fans aren't too happy with the fact the majority of his torso is covered in inkings, but he recently admitted that he doesn't regret a single one of them.

He said last year: ''If tattooed didn't hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not very one!!Over a hundred hours of hart work on my body and I wouldn't take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it's SO MUCH FUN (sic)''

Despite claiming he doesn't regret any of his inkings, the 'I Don't Care' hitmaker previously had a tattoo of his now-ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's face on his arm, which he later tried to cover up after they called off their romance.

Speaking in 2016, he said: ''This is my ex-girlfriend, I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know.''