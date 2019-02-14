Justin Bieber has shelved plans for his wedding whilst he focuses on ''getting well mentally''.

The 'Beauty And A Beat' singer has temporarily postponed his wedding ceremony with his wife Hailey Bieber so that he can focus and ''commit'' to getting help with his mental health.

A source told People magazine: ''They will have a wedding ceremony with family and friends eventually. However, right now, Justin's focus is getting well mentally. Justin is doing okay. He is very focused and committed to getting help. Hailey is very supportive - Justin is very open about that Hailey does nothing but help him. He would feel even more lost without Hailey - he is very grateful. They are both focused on having a happy marriage.''

Justin and Hailey had already sent out save the date cards but were planning to keep most of the information surrounding their celebrations a secret as they want all the ''exciting details'' to be a surprise for their loved ones.

A source said: ''Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable. They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends. They want the music, entertainment and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests ... There was no location included in their text, because they want complete privacy. Everyone is in full preparation mode. Justin plans to use his personal DJ to spin on the big day. They truly are planning a beautiful celebration and a party to be remembered.''