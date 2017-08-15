Justin Bieber doesn't think floyd mayweather will knock out Conor McGregor.

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker has played down his professional boxer friend's chances of destroying the UFC fighter when they compete in an epic boxing bout, billed as the fight of the century, in Las Vegas on August 26.

Quizzed on whether he thinks Floyd will knock Conor out, he told TMZ Sports: ''I don't think so. I think it'll be a good fight.''

The 23-year-old star has been spending a lot of time at attending services at Hillsong Church lately, but insists he is not thinking about starting up his own religious establishment and doesn't currently have any plans in place to work with any church-goers on new music.

When asked if he was thinking about opening up his own church, he said: ''No. Nah. Nope. Church is good.

''No, I'm not working with any artist at the church.''

Justin has long been friends with Mayweather, who is heavily expected to defeat McGregor, and even walked to the ring with him and rapper Lil Wayne when the professional fighter was set to face off against Marcos Maidana in May 2014 in Vegas.

The singer was a guest at the sportsman's 40th birthday party in February at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles, where he sang his hits 'What Do You Mean?' and 'Where Are U Now'.

Speaking about Floyd - who is thought to be dating British reality TV star Abi Clarke - at the bash, Justin said: ''I love this guy. I look up to him.

''Give it up for the champ.''