Justin Bieber is enjoying spending time with his new wife Hailey in Canada as it is ''very peaceful''.
The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker loves being able to relax with his wife Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin, and they are ''very happy together''.
A source told People magazine: ''Justin loves being in Canada because it's very peaceful. He can take Hailey out and it's not a mess with photographers. They are much more left alone. They seem very happy together.''
Justin recently confirmed his marriage to Hailey with a heartfelt Instagram post.
He wrote: ''Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient (sic).''
And Justin recently cut back on his work commitments in order to spend more time with his new wife, and sources say he's ''content'' with where his life is now.
An insider said: ''He's happy and content. He is in love with Hailey. She encourages him to do whatever he wants to do, and is encouraging him in this season of self-discovery ... It actually bugs him when people ask when he's going back to the studio or on tour. He has worked for years, and the first time he takes a significant break, everyone's all, 'When's he coming back?' To Justin, those aren't just questions - those are demands. For years, everyone has tried to take a piece of him. Just let him be.''
