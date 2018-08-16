Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are ''enjoying the ride'' that comes with their engagement.

The 24-year-old singer popped the question to the 21-year-old model a month ago just weeks after they rekindled their romance following a 2016 fling, and it was recently claimed they were in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Now, sources say the pair are taking things slow with their engagement because they've been advised by friends to just ''enjoy'' this period of their relationship without rushing things too much.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The couple have talked to a lot of people close to them, and are listening to the constant advice they've been receiving to 'enjoy the ride.' [They are] in a loving relationship and are working on the foundation now to maintain the forever.''

The news comes after sources recently said Hailey and the 'Sorry' hitmaker are ''waiting until sometime next year to tie the knot'' because they feel they've ''made the commitment, and that's the most important thing.''

Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas last month, and later confirmed the news on Instagram in a sweet tribute post dedicated to the blonde beauty.

The 'Love Yourself' singer wrote: ''Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. (sic)''