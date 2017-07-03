Justin Bieber battled through a cold to end the European leg of his 'Purpose' world tour on a triumphant note on Sunday (02.07.17).

Despite Justin, 23, admitting he was under the weather, fans were thrilled with his 90 minute set at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, where he ran through some of his biggest hits.

Wearing a red shirt and black shorts with 'Tour' emblazoned across his crotch, Justin opened the show with 'Where Are U Now?' before taking out his guitar for acoustic performances of 'Love Yourself' and 'Cold Water'.

He went through a number of outfit changes during the evening, opting for a blue shirt and shorts at one stage before his final look of a 'Purpose' world tour hoodie.

Explaining that he was battling a cold, Justin said: ''I usually use Olbas oil but I've used VapoRub here and now all that stuff is stuck in my nose. I'm having a rough night. Don't judge me.''

But he didn't let it stop him and Justin paid tribute to his mentor Usher, with his version of 'U Got It Bad', before delighting fans with his own songs 'Company', 'Boyfriend' and 'As Long As You Love Me'.

However, it was fan favourite 'Baby' which really got the crowd jumping, before Justin ended on a high with 'Sorry'.

Addressing the crowd before he left the stage, he said: ''It's so awesome to be here, back in the UK, one of my favourite places in the world.''

Anne-Marie, Tove Lo, Naughty Boy, Nina Nesbitt and Martin Garrix were among the support acts for Justin at Sunday's Barclaycard presents BST Hyde Park calling.

The Killers and Kings of Leon will play later this week.