Justin Bieber has released a new track, 'Friends'.

The 23-year-old singer unveiled plans for the single earlier this week, and the upbeat, poppy song - a collaboration with producer-songwriter Bloodpop - is now available and features lyrics about wanting to stay friends with a former partner.

He sings: ''Now you're wonderin' why I've been calling?/Like I've got ulterior motives.

''No, we didn't end this so good/But you know we had something so good.''

Justin and Bloodpop previously teamed up for the Canadian singer's hit track 'Sorry', and 'Friends' marks his first solo release since his 2015 album 'Purpose'.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker confirmed the release on Instagram, writing: ''New song #Friends out now (sic)''

Earlier this week, Justin shared a picture of the single artwork, which features two birds fighting over one worm whilst perched on a branch with the word ''Friends'' emblazoned in yellow above the image.

He captioned the post: ''New music. Thursday noon (sic).''

Meanwhile Justin, who recently scrapped the remaining concerts on his 'Purpose' tour due to ''unforeseen circumstances'', has been focusing on his ''spiritual journey'' in order to help himself to get ''stronger mentally'' and he is believed to be doing ''better already'' after taking the break.

Speaking previously about Justin's well-being, a source said: ''He started out in the business as a kid, but he is older now. He wants to have control over his life and health. He hasn't been feeling well mentally for a while. Cancelling the tour was the right thing for him.

''He needed to take a break and just focus on himself. He is doing better already. He is focused on his spiritual journey. He wants to be stronger mentally.''