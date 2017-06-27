Justin Bieber has branded Drake as a ''legend''.

The 23-year-old musician took to Instagram on Monday (26.06.17) night to praise the 'Hotline Bling' singer for being a ''culture shifter'', and even branded the star as ''the best'' in his field right now.

Posting a professional photo of the 30-year-old singer on stage, Justin wrote: ''More than a rapper, a culture shifter and legend.. best of our generation (sic)''

The kind message comes as the 'Sorry' hitmaker has been attempting to turn his life around in recent months after previously being known for getting himself into trouble.

Most recently, the star shared two mugshots from his 2014 arrest in Miami, Florida, on the photo sharing site as he vowed he will now stay on the right path as jail ''is not a cool place to be''.

The 'Love Yourself' singer captioned the Instagram post: ''Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun#neveragain (sic)''

Justin - who was just 19 at the time of his arrest - faced multiple charges when he was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI), resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license when he was caught drag racing in Miami Beach in a yellow Lamborghini three years ago.

It's not the first time Justin has shared an old mugshot with his followers either, as in April he shared another snap from his 2014 arrest alongside a more recent picture.

He wrote at the time: ''I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? (sic).''

Previously, it was claimed that Justin is on a ''spiritual mission''.

The singer is believed to have had ''an epiphany'', which led him to realise that he needs to reconnect with religion and nature, and during days off from his 'Purpose' world tour he was spotted meditating in parks and enjoying some solo strolls.

A source said: ''He believes nature and religion - not concert venues and nightclubs - should become his life priorities.''