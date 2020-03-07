Justin Bieber has downsized some venues on his tour due to the coronavirus.

The 26-year-old singer is set to embark on a 45-date stadium tour in support of his new album 'Changes' this year but Justin has been forced to move eight dates to arenas after the global virus affected ticket sales.

A source told Variety it was a ''hard decision'' to scale down parts of the tour.

Some of the venues announced the changes on social media, with Bridgestone Arena in Nashville sharing: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at Nissan Stadium is being relocated to Bridgestone Arena.

''If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets. @justinbieber #TheChangesTour.''

So far, dates in Glendale Arizona, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Columbus Ohio, Indianapolis, Washington DC and Detroit have all been affected.

TMZ reports that ticket sales had been strong before news of the Coronavirus outbreak broke.

According to the website: ''Prior to the news, ticket sales were hugely successful but then slowed in smaller markets.

''Justin's team made the decision to relocate several tour stops to guarantee they could fill seats instead of performing to a half-empty stadium.''

Meanwhile, during his YouTube Originals series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', Justin opened up about being diagnosed with Lyme disease and the documentary's director Michael Ratner said having an opportunity to speak about his health helped the 'Yummy' hitmaker come to terms with his progress.

Speaking to MTV News, Michael said: ''I think the conversations about the more difficult times in his life were cathartic. At one point, he thought the cameras were off and he goes, 'You know, this feels so good. I didn't think I was mature enough to share,' and I said, 'Have you talked about this?' and he said, 'No, not really. I just wasn't there yet.'

''For a long time he was cooped up in his mind and in this echo chamber. He's human and he's living a real life, whether having Lyme disease or when he was talking about being put on lithium when he shouldn't have been. If Justin Bieber's looking to seek that help, maybe you will as well.''