Justin Bieber has apologised for cancelling the remainder of his 'Purpose World Tour'.

The 23-year-old singer was due to perform a further 14 dates - including a string of shows in North America as well as gigs in Japan, Singapore, and The Philippines to round off his extensive international tour and although he has upset countless fans he insists that was not his intention he just needed to get off the road.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 'Sorry' hitmaker said: ''Everything's fine. I've been on tour for two years. I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed, it's not my heart or anything. Have a blessed day.''

Justin now plans to spend some time resting and relaxing and riding his bike collection.

Justin's manager Scooter Braun completely backs his decision to end his tour early and insists his friend's ''soul and wellbeing'' mean more to him than anything else.

Scooter, 36, wrote on Instagram: ''An incredible run. Congrats to @justinbieber on an incredible tour and thank you to the entire cast and crew for your unending support. To the promoters who believed around the world thank you. To the fans from all over the world who took part over the last 16 months over 6 continents thank you. To Justin who gave it his all night after night thank you. And to those that won't be able to see it ... on behalf of myself, Justin and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man's soul and wellbeing I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again.

''One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again. Now please stop commenting on all my other photos that have nothing to do with this. Just kidding ... but I'm not. Jokes aside your support for Justin is inspiring. Cheers (sic)''