Justin Bieber has just asked his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin to be his wife but he's yet to follow her on Instagram.
Justin Bieber doesn't follow his fiancée Hailey Baldwin on Instagram.
The 'Sorry' hitmaker announced on his account at the weekend that he had popped the question to the 21-year-old model following years of on/off dating but, although he's clearly active on the photo-sharing site, he's yet to add the blonde beauty to his list of following - which currently stands at 91 and includes the likes of Will Smith, Drake, Sofia Richie and Shawn Mendes - even though she follows him on the site.
The 24-year-old pop star reportedly got down on one knee and asked Hailey to marry him in front of a crowd while they were on holiday in Baker's Bay, Great Guana Cay.
A source said at the time: ''Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her. It was a sudden decision, but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable.''
And less than 24 hours after he slipped the engagement ring on Hailey's finger, Justin confirmed the news by sharing a gushy post about his love for her on Instagram.
He wrote: ''Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!
''So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.
''My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!
''Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!
''Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!
''WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! ''He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!'' This is the year of favor!!!! (sic)''
