Justin Bieber has decided to distance himself from Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker revealed in July that he would be cancelling the remaining 14 shows on his 'Purpose World Tour' due to ''unforeseen circumstances'', which were later linked to exhaustion, and Justin has subsequently been seeking advice from the folk of the Hillsong Church.

Justin, 23, has been urged to reconsider his friendships and put some space between himself and those people who could lead him astray.

And while Mayweather has not been explicitly cited by the Church, Justin has decided to distance himself from the iconic boxing champion, whose career has been blighted by controversies.

The Canadian singer still considers himself to be a friend of Mayweather, but has opted to ''reset boundaries'' with the 40-year-old star, who is poised to fight MMA champion Conor McGregor in Las Vegas later this month.

He has, therefore, unfollowed Mayweather on Instagram, prompting Mayweather to go ''insane, nuclear''.

What's more, the athlete has branded Justin a ''traitor'' in light of his new-found attitude, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Justin has been ''getting better'' since cancelling the remainder of his world tour.

The time away from the stresses of touring has already helped ''ground'' Justin, who is now starting to feel much better.

An insider recently said: ''I don't think people understand how exhausted Justin has been, not just physically, but emotionally and mentally.

''At some point, burnout happens. But he's getting better now; this time off has helped ground him and centre him, and he's finally surrounding himself with people who have his best interests at heart.''

And Justin feels the Hillsong Church is helping him to rediscover happiness.

The source added: ''Justin has a really deep faith, and he truly loves God. He has found a church family that accepts him and loves him for who he is, not for his fame or money.

''Justin needs a church that will say, 'We love you, we accept you, but you need to tone down some of your behaviour.' He also needs someone to remind him - actually we all need someone to remind us - that it's not all about you.''