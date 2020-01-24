Justin Bieber cried on stage and said he ''doesn't even'' think he ''should be alive'' at a tear-jerking preview of his new album.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker gave an emotional speech at the event to launch his upcoming LP, 'Changes', in Hollywood on Thursday (23.01.20) and opened up about his struggles over the past few years, which have included him battling depression and being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Speaking at the playback held at Village Recorders in West Los Angeles this week, he admitted: ''I don't even think I should be alive never mind thrive.''

The 25-year-old pop star took the time to thank those closest to him for sticking by him and supporting his career, including his long-time manager, Scooter Braun.

Speaking of the record executive, he said: ''You walked with me through a lot of s**t.''

The 'Sorry' hitmaker also declared his love for his wife Hailey Bieber - who he tied the knot with last year - and gushed about how he is ''so proud'' of where he and the 23-year-old model are at in their relationship.

The tearful singer said: ''I love you with all my heart ... and I'm so proud of us.''

But Justin then tried to gather his emotions together.

He quipped: ''I've gotta get it together.

''I'm gonna go shoot myself.''

The candid talk also saw Justin open up on how his music is deeply personal and thanked his fans for ''loving'' him '' at his ''worst''.

He said: ''There's power in weakness.''

And, he added that it's ''a reflection of that ... thank you for loving me at my worst.''

The album preview event comes after the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker revealed he will be delving into his battle with Lyme disease - an infectious condition which is spread by ticks -further in his upcoming YouTube documentary series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'.

He wrote on Instagram: ''While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP (sic)''

In the 10-part documentary series - which premieres on January 27 - the singer will talk about the symptoms he endured in 2019, which he says went undiagnosed until late last year.

According to reports Justin battled extreme depression because he was suffering and no one knew what was wrong with him.