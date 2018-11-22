Justin Bieber collaborates with XKarla to create t-shirts that ''donates proceeds'' to ''help animals hurt and displaced'' in the California wildfires.
Justin Bieber has collaborated with XKarla to create t-shirts that will ''donate proceeds'' to ''help animals hurt and displaced'' in the California wildfires.
The 24-year-old 'No Brainer' hitmaker has teamed up with the fashion brand to create a trio of limited edition white tees - retailing at $40 each - that feature the star's face in a standard and cropped fit, to ''help animals'' that have been affected by the devastating California wildfires by donating a portion of money with each garment sold.
Speaking to his 105 million followers on Twitter, Justin said: ''xkarla will donate a portion of proceeds to the Humane Society to help animals hurt and displaced in the fires http://xkarla.com'' (sic)
Writing on Instagram, the brand also wrote: ''Justin in a white tee. Justin on a white tee. Justin is a META tee. Limited edition and available for one week only! xkarla will donate a portion of proceeds of the exclusive ''META'' tee to the @humanesociety to help animals hurt and displaced in the California fires. @justinbieber #justinbieber'' (sic)
Justin is one of the many stars helping to provide relief in the wake of the destructive blazes, with other celebrities including Gerard Butler, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus - who lost their home to the ferocious blaze - Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye, and Sandra Bullock.
'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kim revealed she and Kanye had donated $500,000 towards relief for the wildfires during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday (21.11.18) where she said: ''I feel like we were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did.
''Our house is right on the end of a big park, so the whole park had caught fire and so if our house went, then every other house would go.
''We were fortunate enough and blessed enough, and I know that not everyone has this luxury available to them, but we were able to get private firefighters.''
Gerard Butler also hosted a star-studded fundraiser last week - which was attended by the likes of Jamie Foxx, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Minnie Driver, The Edge and Robin Thicke - for The Malibu Foundation on Friday night (16.11.18).
The fundraiser was staged shortly after it was revealed that Gerard has taken in victims of the wildfires in California.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...