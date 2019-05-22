Justin Bieber has created his own natural deodorant with Schmidt.

The 25-year-old pop megastar - who is married to model Hailey Baldwin - has teamed up with the global beauty brand to create a plant-based deodorant, named Here + Now, which will be available from the autumn.

Schmidt's CEO and co-founder Michael Cammarata has revealed that the 'I Don't Care' hitmaker formulated the scent and designed the label artwork, working closely with the creative team to bring his ''vision to life''.

He told PEOPLE: ''The time was right to make something happen and bring to life an exclusive product collaboration that will bring new fans into the natural category. If Justin can make the switch from conventional to natural, it's a choice that's open to everyone.

''Our R&D and creative teams have worked closely with Justin and his team to bring his vision to life. They've been involved every step of the way, which has made for a really fun and collaborative process. It's important to us that he and his team, and therefore his fans, love it just as much as we do.''

Bieber's body spray will also be vegan and cruelty-free and Cammarata admitted that the product was created true to the brands ethos, which is to be ''happy and healthy'' both physically and mentally.

He added: ''It's more than just a deodorant; it's a lifestyle and a connection to those around you. It's about the small, but intentional choices we make every day that help us to lead happier and healthier lives, mentally and physically.

''We want to inspire a conversation around health, wellness and optimism for the future. It's a means to talk about the issues that we all face day to day and how we can support each other in our collective journey to live our best lives.''

Bieber's wife Hailey, 22, is a big fan of natural beauty products and became the face of cosmetics company bareMinerals last September.