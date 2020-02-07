Justin Bieber has created the Intentions Fund for his new single, 'Intentions', with Quavo, pledging $200,000 to support a supportive housing charity for women and children.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has teamed up with Alexandria House - which is based out in Los Angeles - to offer the donation to the non-profit organisation, which helps women ''transitioning from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing''.

In the music video for the song, Justin shares the journey of three ''graduates'' from the housing program.

Justin's other philanthropic work has seen him hold the record for the most wishes granted for terminally ill children for the Make-A-Wish foundation, with the pop superstar having carried out 350 in total.

He has also donated millions of dollars to Pencils of Promise, an organisation which builds schools and increases educational opportunities in the developing world.

In December, Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber curated an art auction benefiting LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts.

The former charity works to break the cycle of poverty for families, whilst Inner-City Arts uses arts education to transform the lives of young children.

Justin is also donating $1 for every ticket sold on his 'Changes' tour to his own Bieber Foundation, which supports mental health and wellness programs.

The singer has documented his own battle with depression and recently started appearing in his 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' YouTube Originals documentary series, where he openly discussed some of the things he has gone through since his rise to fame.

Meanwhile, the 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker is set to hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 on February 11 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album, 'Changes', due for release on February 14.

Fans are able to get exclusive access to be in with a chance to buy tickets for the special one-off event by pre-ordering his new album from his official store before 4pm GMT on Saturday February 8.

The tickets will then go on sale via AXS on Monday February 10 at 9am GMT.