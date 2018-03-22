Justin Bieber crashed the stage during a Craig David concert this week to gush over his hero.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker was amongst the people in attendance at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California this week to watch the '7 Days' singer perform at the iconic venue.

Towards the end of the show, Justin, 24, joined the star on stage and said: ''This guy right here supported me from day one, came to my shows.

''I got so much love for him, I look up to him... He's an amazing guy and he's an incredible artist. I'm just glad to be here, I had so much fun. Thank you, brother.''

Craig, 36, posted about the sweet moment on social media, and thanked his friend for the ''kind words''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you L.A for the amazing energy tonight for my @TS5 show @theroxy...

''Special thanks to @justinbieber for passing through and showing so much love & for the kind words on stage''.

The 'I Know You' star - who has previously covered Justin's hit 'Love Yourself' for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge sessions in 2016 - also heaped praise on his fellow musician before the concert.

He said: ''I've watched Justin grow into the young man that he is now and it's incredible to see him be able to own it in the way that he is.

''Because I think a lot of us try to understand how someone could actually be in the spotlight like he's been and be able to hold it together, and come with the music and still keep it relevant and keep it fresh.''