Justin Bieber has confirmed his marriage to Hailey Baldwin with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The 24-year-old singer tied the knot with model Hailey, 22, in a secret ceremony in New York in September and after the pair hosted Thanksgiving together for both of their families on Thursday (22.11.18), Justin took to Instagram to gush about married life.

He wrote: ''Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient (sic).''

Justin's confirmation comes after Hailey - who celebrated her birthday on Thursday - recently changed her name on social media to Hailey Bieber.

The model's Instagram name now reads Hailey Rhode Bieber, whilst her username has changed from @haileybaldwin to @haileybieber.

Justin recently cut back on his work commitments in order to spend more time with his new wife, and sources say he's ''content'' with where his life is now.

An insider said: ''He's happy and content. He is in love with Hailey. She encourages him to do whatever he wants to do, and is encouraging him in this season of self-discovery ... It actually bugs him when people ask when he's going back to the studio or on tour. He has worked for years, and the first time he takes a significant break, everyone's all, 'When's he coming back?' To Justin, those aren't just questions - those are demands. For years, everyone has tried to take a piece of him. Just let him be.''