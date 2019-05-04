Justin Bieber has compared Chris Brown to Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an image suggesting Jackson plus Shakur equals his pal Brown and said that people don't appreciate Chris like he deserves.

He wrote: ''everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I'm calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time ... trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial (sic).''

Justin has slammed people for ignoring Chris' ''talent'' because of a ''mistake'' he made. Although he did not elaborate on the mistake, he was likely referring to Chris' brutal beating of his former girlfriend Rihanna in a car after a pre-Grammy's party in 2009.

Speaking previously about the assault, Rihanna revealed she had to ''fend him off''.

She said: ''I fended him off with my feet. He had no soul in his eyes. Just blank. He was clearly blacked-out. There was no person when I looked at him. It was almost as if he had nothing to lose. He had so much to lose. It wasn't the same person that says I love you. It definitely wasn't those eyes.

''I was battered, I was bleeding, I was swollen in the face. So there was no way of me getting home, except ... to get out of the car and walk. Start walking in a gown, in a bloody face.''

Chris sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence therapy, and six months of community service for the assault, which he completed in March 2015.