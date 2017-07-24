Justin Bieber has cancelled the remainder of his 'Purpose World Tour'.

The 23-year-old singer was due to perform a further 14 dates - including a string of shows in North America as well as gigs in Japan, Singapore, and The Philippines - to round off his extensive international tour, but due to ''unforeseen circumstances'' the remaining shows have been cancelled.

A statement published to the 'Sorry' hitmaker's website on Monday (24.07.17) read: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.''

As of the time of writing, it is unclear exactly why the 'What Do You Mean?' singer has pulled out of his final shows.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Justin has been banned from performing in China after the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture deemed him too ''controversial'' due to his ''bad behaviour''.

The Bureau said in a statement: ''Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol. We understand that there are records of his bad behaviour, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage.

''His inappropriate manner has caused public discontent. In order to regulate the market order of show business in China and purify the market environment, it was decided that performers of inappropriate behaviour will not be welcomed.''

And although the Bureau didn't offer any examples of their claims, Justin doesn't appear to have been hit with a lifetime ban.

They added: ''We hope Justin Bieber is able to improve his conduct as he grows up and will once again find public favour.''