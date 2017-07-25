Justin Bieber reportedly cancelled his tour after ''rededicating'' his life to religion.

The 23-year-old musician recently announced he has called off the remaining 14 dates of his 'Purpose World Tour' - which was set to see him play in locations including North America, Japan, Singapore, and The Philippines - due to ''unforeseen circumstances'' believed to be stemming from the star's ''exhaustion''.

However, sources close to Hillsong Church - where Justin has attended multiple times in the past two years - have reportedly told TMZ.com that his cancellation comes after he ''rededicated his life to Christ''.

The publication also reports the 'Sorry' hitmaker believes he had a ''religious enlightening'' which encouraged him to cancel the tour for the sake of his health.

Previously, Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz described Justin as a ''good Christian'', and quashed speculation the singer is paid to attend church events, as he insisted the star is simply using his faith to guide himself through new chapters in his life.

He said: ''We don't pay him to attend. He comes on his own.

''I think that Justin is a good Christian. I don't think his problems are behind him, but we all have to deal with other stuff to come.

''His relationship with Jesus is changing his life daily. It is one of those things where you never really get it, it takes a while to keep growing as a person. Every day he is getting older, and with each chapter comes new growth... This is what conference is all about.

''Everyone here would buy a ticket and be a part of it. He feels like it is a big part of his year.''

Meanwhile, Justin's tour cancellation was confirmed on Monday (24.07.17) via a post uploaded to his website.

The statement read: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.''