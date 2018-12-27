Justin Bieber is free to return to Argentina after he was previously banned from the South American country.
The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker was previously banned from the South American country in 2016 after he was photographer Diego Pensoa accused Justin's bodyguards of attacking him at a club in the country's capital city in 2013.
Justin was originally found guilty by a trial judge but after several appeals, the Argentinian Supreme Court decided to clear him of all charges.
The Document of Resolution was filed on December 18, according to TMZ.
Back in 2016, Justin revealed he wanted to bring his 'Purpose' tour to Argentina but couldn't do so because authorities had blocked him from performing there.
He tweeted at the time: ''Argentinian beliebers I would like nothing more than to bring the #purposetour there but the Argentinian government won't allow it. So sorry. If things were to change I would love to come but at this time I cannot. For everyone else in South America I look forward to seeing you (sic).''
In 2015, Justin was warned that he would be arrested if he entered the country.
Judge Albert Julio Banos allegedly ordered the 'Boyfriend' hitmaker's ''immediate detention'' because of a warrant stemming from an incident which took place in Buenos Aires in 2013. His bodyguards, Hugo Alcides Hesny and Terrence Reche Smalls, were also allegedly subject to the same warrant.
It was alleged that Justin ordered the attack and his warrant came about because he never answered questions about the incident before leaving the country.
Prior to that incident he was accused by the Argentine government of desecrating the country's flag by kicking it off stage when he was performing in Bueno Aires.
