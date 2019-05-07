Justin Bieber revealed his pet name for wife Hailey Bieber as she went solo at the 2019 Met Gala.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker shared a picture of the 22-year-old model in her ''stunning'' backless baby pink Alexander Wang gown - which featured a thong-like piece of material on the lower back with a 'Wang' embellishment - on his Instagram Stories and referred to his other half as ''Goo Goo''.

He captioned the red carpet snap from the glitzy bash - which had the theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion - at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (06.05.19): ''STUNNING GOO GOO.''

Last year, Hailey attended the annual celebration with her then-speculated lover Shawn Mendes - but the pair soon debunked romance rumours.

Hailey recently gushed about how happy her 'Love Yourself' hitmaker husband makes her.

Alongside a picture of Justin standing in front of a green screen in a photography studio, she wrote: ''my love you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I've ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you're becoming.. I love you more every single day. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the power couple are pushing back their wedding party to mark their nuptials, which took place quietly last year, because they want to focus on Justin getting better first before they go ahead with the bash.

A source said recently: ''They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now. They haven't sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.''

And Justin is said to be ''very focused on getting better'' after receiving treatment for his mental health over the past few months.

An insider shared: ''Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there.

''He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.''