Justin Bieber has bought a $5 million mansion in Canada.

The 24-year-old singer splashed the cash on the sprawling property in Ontario, Canada, which comes complete with a whopping 101 acres of land and its own private horse racing track.

According to TMZ, the estate - which has a living space measuring 9,000 square feet - also boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms, three fireplaces, a game room, a movie theatre, and garage space for three cars.

If that wasn't lavish enough, the 'Sorry' hitmaker's new pad features private lake access along with a boathouse, two temperature controlled wine rooms, a private gym, and heated floors.

TMZ states Justin - who recently got engaged to Hailey Baldwin - closed the deal on Monday (20.08.18), although its unclear when he plans on moving into the property.

It is also unknown at this time whether he and 21-year-old Hailey will live here permanently, or if the estate is just a getaway home for when the couple want some more privacy away from Los Angeles.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker has been on a spending spree lately after dropping $500,000 on Hailey's engagement ring, which he used to propose to her during a trip to the Bahamas.

But the star will have plenty of time to save up enough funds for his big day, as the couple aren't thought to be in any rush to tie the knot, despite getting engaged after only a few weeks of dating.

An insider said: ''The couple have talked to a lot of people close to them, and are listening to the constant advice they've been receiving to 'enjoy the ride.' [They are] in a loving relationship and are working on the foundation now to maintain the forever.''

Whilst another source claimed the pair are ''waiting until sometime next year to tie the knot'' because they feel they've ''made the commitment, and that's the most important thing.''