Justin Bieber surprised clubgoers in West Hollywood on Thursday (12Jan17) by joining rapper Post Malone onstage despite struggling with bronchitis.
The Baby hitmaker stopped by the Doheny Room venue to perform their collaboration Deja Vu, but Bieber let fans know he wasn't feeling his best.
In video footage from the gig, the pop superstar can be seen wearing a black hoodie under a denim jacket, and in between verses, he tells the crowd, "I got bronchitis. Ain't nobody got time for that (sic)!"
The singer didn't share any further details about his illness, but he has plenty of time to recover before his next scheduled show - he will resume his Purpose World Tour in Mexico in February (17).
